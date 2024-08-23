Why CBI wants to conduct polygraph test on four RG Kar Hospital employees in Kolkata rape and murder case?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Protest against Kolkata doctor rape and muder

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday sought a polygraph test on former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh and four other doctors in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at the medical facility, officials said. The CBI took Ghosh and four other junior doctors, who were on duty on the date of the incident on August 9, to the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court at Sealdah in north Kolkata, for seeking its permission to conduct the lie detection test on them, they said. The medic's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on the morning of August 9. The incident has sparked protests across the country.

Four employees subject to polygraph test include two first-year PGT doctors (Arka and Soumitra), 1 house staff (Ghulam) and 1 intern (Subhdeep). The CBI has found some contradictions in the statements of all four, hence the agency wants to conduct a polygraph test.

Reasons for polygraphy test

Fingerprints of 2 doctors were found in the seminar room.

House staff was seen in CCTV going from the emergency on the first floor to the third floor.

The intern was on the third floor and talked to the victim.

The CBI has also received some more medical reports, hence it wants to confirm their statements. However, these people do not seem to be involved in this incident, sources said. In order to confirm that the CBI wants conduct polygraph test.

According to sources, the timeline of the incident on the night of August 9 is as follows:.

The victim and two first-year students (Arka and Soumitra) had dinner together at midnight

Then they went to the seminar room, where the stayed till 1:30-2:00 pm, and watched Neeraj Chopra's javelin final.

There is a sleep room in front of the seminar room, where doctors rest.

After this, Arka and Soumitra went to the sleep room, while the victim started resting in the seminar room.

Ghulam is said to have gone to the third floor at 2:45, while Subhdeep said that he was in the intern room.

All three rooms (seminar hall, sleep room and intern room) are near each other on the third floor.

Meanwhile, former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh went to CBI office for the eighth consecutive day for questioning on Friday. So far, Ghosh has undergone 88 hours of interrogation by the CBI as part of an ongoing investigation into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the hospital.