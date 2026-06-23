Who will helm 'real' TMC? Mamata moves EC after Ritabrata-led faction announces new committee

Kolkata:

An internal tussle within the Trinamool Congress has now escalated to the Election Commission, marking a significant development in the party’s ongoing dispute. According to reports, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday moved to the poll panel to counter what she perceives as attempts by ousted MLA Ritabrata Banerjee to assert control over the party.

This came after the Ritabrata-led faction, recognising the group as ‘real’ TMC, formed a new committee and suspended Abhishek Banerjee from the party. Mamata Banerjee was also removed from the party supremo post by the new panel.



In a late-night move, the former Bengal CM is said to have approached the Election Commission to reinforce her authority over the party’s official organisational framework.

Mamata reportedly submitted an updated and revised list of the party’s National Working Committee and key organisational posts through email to the Commission. The submitted structure includes Mamata Banerjee as Chairperson, Abhishek Banerjee as All India General Secretary, and Chandrima Bhattacharya as State President.

Derek O’Brien and Biran Basu have been named as Joint Secretaries, while Dola Sen and Subhashish Chakraborty have been listed in other key organisational roles, including Treasurer responsibilities.

The move is being seen as an effort by the party leadership to formally establish its current organisational hierarchy on record with the Election Commission, amid what sources describe as an internal power struggle over control, legitimacy and administrative authority within the party’s structure.

Rebels MLAs announce 11-member committee of ‘real’ TMC

During a closed-door meeting held at a hotel in New Town, Kolkata, Ritabrata Banerjee-led TMC faction reportedly formed an 11-member committee. As part of the reshuffle, former minister and MLA Arup Roy was appointed president of the newly constituted National Working Committee of the so-called “real” TMC.

Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Rathin Ghosh, and Sabina Yasmin were named vice-chairpersons. Meanwhile, Ritabrata Banerjee, Biplab, Javed Ahmed Khan and Sandipan Saha have been designated as general secretaries.

Notably, Ritabrata claims support of over 64 TMC MLAs and has been notified as the Leader of Opposition in state assembly. Earlier, the Calcutta High Court refused to grant any interim relief in a case challenging the Speaker’s decision to appoint him as the LoP.

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