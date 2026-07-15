What Taslima Nasrin's return to Kolkata means and why has it fired up a political row in Bengal?

Kolkata:

Taslima Nasreen, the exiled Bangladeshi author and human rights activist, is set to return to Kolkata after nearly two decades. Her visit has triggered a political face-off in West Bengal between the ruling BJP and the Trinamool Congress with free speech religious sentiment factor being cited.

The 63-year-old author is scheduled to attend an anti-fundamentalism literary event at Rabindra Sadan on August 1, reviving a long-running debate over free speech, secularism, and religious sensitivities in the state.

Why Taslima Nasreen fled Bangladesh?

Nasreen has been living in exile since 1994, when she fled Bangladesh after her novel Lajja sparked violent protests and a fatwa against her. Fearing for her life, she spent the next decade in Europe before moving to India in 2004 and settling in Kolkata.

The 63-year-old author had to flee Kolkata after protests erupted over allegations of blasphemy in her autobiographical book Dwikhandito (Divided). Her book was then banned by the CPM-led government, saying it feared communal unrest.

The Calcutta High Court struck down the ban in September 2005, ruling that the book was not intended to outrage religious feelings and that the government’s decision was unjustified.

Despite the court order, opposition continued. In June 2006, Syed Noor-ur-Rehman Barkati, then the imam of Kolkata’s Tipu Sultan Mosque, issued a fatwa against her over her "anti-Islamic" remarks.

Reason behind her return

Nasreen announced her return on social media, saying she would attend the event at Rabindra Sadan on August 1, where she's expected to recite poetry.

The event has been collectively organised by three secular and anti-fundamentalist groups, marking her first visit to Kolkata since 2007, and has already taken on political significance amid the renewed debate over freedom of expression in the state.

Mohit Roy of Paschimbonger Jonno also told PTI that the programme would honour Nasreen nearly two decades after her departure.

He further added, “it will basically be an event to celebrate her coming to the city after 20 years. She was forced to leave Kolkata on November 21, 2007, after the then Left Front government bowed before fundamentalist forces. This is a new Bengal, and we have decided to honour her. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari himself will be present at the event".

According to the organisers, she will attend a civic reception and participate in a discussion during the event. Moreover, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, State Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta, and author Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay are expected to attend the programme.

Why a political controversy has erupted over the visit

The announcement has sparked a political row in West Bengal, with the ruling BJP coming out in support of author Taslima Nasreen's return.

Minister Agnimitra Paul told ANI, "During the previous government's time, she was not allowed to come; we won't say that, but she was not provided security. She was used, and opposition people talk so much about Muslims, but when she wrote the truth in her book, she was not given security, and in the TMC government, people of every religion were used. Today, in Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's government, Taslima Nasrin is coming on the 1st; this is a matter of pride and joy for us."

State BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya welcomed her planned visit to Kolkata, questioning why her voice was suppressed, while criticising the former Left Front government for banning her controversial novel Lajja.

Lajja, which remains banned in Bangladesh, depicts the persecution and violence faced by Bangladeshi Hindus and other religious minorities.

On her visit, he said, “I had told the state government to bring Taslima Nasreen to Bengal. Why should the voice of Taslima Nasreen be suppressed? She wrote Lajja about the atrocities faced by a Hindu family in Bangladesh, but the previous Left government banned her work. We welcome her visit to Kolkata."

Trinamool Congress MLA Akhruzzaman criticised the government's decision, alleging that Nasreen has repeatedly spoken against Muslims.

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