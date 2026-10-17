What might have led to the stampede-like situation at Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata? Explained

The stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on October 17 has raised questions about crowd management and safety arrangements at large public gatherings. Eyewitness accounts have highlighted congestion, poor lighting and difficulties moving through the crowded area.

The incident at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal left several families mourning and prompted an emergency response from the authorities. Initial accounts have pointed to heavy rain and a sudden movement of people, while Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has also cited an announcement by the organisers as a factor behind the rush.

How did the Kolkata stampede happen?

The incident occurred around 7:40 pm near the exit gate of the Sarada Park (Chor Bagan) Puja pandal. At least 17 people died and several others were injured.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that an announcement by the organisers of the community Durga Puja at Chorbagan, off Chittaranjan Avenue in north Kolkata, led to a rush among revellers, resulting in what he described as a "painful incident".

A senior police officer said people waiting outside rushed forward when it started raining, causing some to fall onto the road. The sudden movement of the crowd reportedly triggered a stampede-like situation in the congested area.

The injured were taken to hospital. The incident unfolded during the busy evening period of Durga Puja, when large numbers of people had gathered to visit the pandal.

Eyewitnesses flag narrow gates and poor lighting

Eyewitnesses raised concerns about the narrow entrance and exit gates and the lack of lighting in the area. One man, whose daughter and granddaughter were hospitalised after the incident, said both gates were narrow and there was no lighting.

Other accounts described long queues and people hurrying to enter the pandal as the rain began. Some eyewitnesses said people fell amid the surge and became trapped beneath others.

There were also reports that a section of the pandal collapsed during the panic. However, it remains unclear whether this contributed to the crowd surge or happened during the ensuing chaos.

What is known about the cause?

Heavy rain, a large crowd, an announcement by the organisers and a sudden forward rush of people have emerged as possible factors behind the stampede. However, the available information does not conclusively establish whether the pandal's layout, crowd-control arrangements, lighting or other safety measures contributed to the deaths.

Eyewitness accounts have raised questions about access and visibility in the congested area, but these concerns have not yet been confirmed as official findings.

The role of crowd management and the adequacy of safety arrangements remain key questions as the circumstances surrounding the tragedy are examined.

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