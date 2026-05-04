Bengal Election Results: What happened in key seats such as Sandeshkhali, Diamond Harbour and Singur?

Kolkata:

The counting of votes for all 294 constituencies of the West Bengal assembly is in progress after an intense two-phase election held on April 23 and April 29. The first phase covered 152 seats and registered a remarkable 93.19 per cent participation. The second phase, which included 142 seats, witnessed an equally historic voter turnout of 92.67 per cent - the highest voter turnout since Independence in both phases, according to the Election Commission.

From the bustling urban pockets of Howrah Dakshin and Ballygunge to the high-turnout rural strongholds of Sandeshkhali, Basirhat Dakshin, Hingalganj, Diamond Harbour and Singur, these seven seats collectively captured statewide attention. As trends continue to emerge, attention has shifted to the seven key constituencies of South Bengal. Early indications from counting suggested shifting loyalties, tight margins and pivotal battles that could shape the overall mandate.

Here are the trends at these seven seats:

Constituency Leading/Winning candidate Party Margin of Vote Howrah Dakshin Nandita Chowdhury TMC Sandeshkhali Jharna Sardar TMC Basirhat Dakshin Surajit Mitra (Badal) TMC Hingalganj Anand Sarkar TMC Diamond Harbour Panna Lal Halder TMC Ballygunge Sobhandeb Chaattopadhyay TMC Singur Arup Kumar Das BJP

Each of these seats recorded impressively high polling percentages. Here is a look at the turnout recorded in the seven seats:

Howrah Dakshin: 91.50%

91.50% Sandeshkhali: 95.89%

95.89% Basirhat Dakshin: 95.44%

95.44% Hingalganj: 95.41%

95.41% Diamond Harbour: 94.26%

94.26% Ballygunge: 88.16%

88.16% Singur: 93.16%

Why South Bengal matters

The southern belt of the state holds considerable electoral weight because it combines dense urban pockets, high-profile political battlegrounds and influential rural clusters. Historically, parties that secure a strong foothold in this region tend to gain a decisive edge in forming the government. With heavyweight constituencies and politically aware voters, South Bengal often becomes the axis around which the state's mandate turns.

Exit Polls predictions for Bengal

Several Exit Polls had projected the BJP winning West Bengal in the 2026 Assembly elections. The exit poll by Chanakya Strategies has projected 150-160 Assembly seats for the BJP while placing Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) with 130-140 seats of the total 294 Assembly seats in the state. Meanwhile, other parties are being projected to win six to 10 Assembly seats in West Bengal as per Chanakya Strategies. According to exit poll projections by Matrize, the BJP is winning the West Bengal Assembly polls with 146-161, while TMC is projected to win 125 to 140 seats.

The Exit Poll by Poll Diary has projected 142 to 171 Assembly seats in the BJP's corner, while placing Mamata Banerjee's party with 99 to 127 seats in West Bengal. Meanwhile, other political parties are projected to win five to nine Assembly seats.

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