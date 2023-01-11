Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). West Bengal: Two persons killed in elephant attack in Bankura.

West Bengal news : Two persons were killed in separate elephant attack incidents in West Bengal's Bankura district, a senior police officer said on Wednesday (January 11). An elderly woman was killed by a wild elephant in Jharia village of the district in the early hours of Wednesday, the officer said.

In another elephant attack case, a 45-year-old man was killed in Sangrampur village on Tuesday night, he said.

The Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) Central Circle, S Kulandivel held a meeting with Superintendent of Police, Vaibhav Tiwari, DFO North, Bankura and other senior civil, forest and police officials to discuss ways and means to tackle the elephant attack cases.

The meeting also discussed deploying additional police teams in Sonamukhi, Barjora and Beliatore police station areas affected by elephant movement to help the forest teams in tackling any exigency.

(With PTI inputs)

