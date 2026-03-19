West Bengal to get Muslim Deputy CM, claims suspended TMC leader Humayun Kabir ahead of elections

Kolkata:

Janata Unnayan Party (JUP) founder Humayun Kabir boldly predicted that West Bengal will soon appoint a Muslim Deputy Chief Minister, positioning himself as a key player in the state's shifting political landscape ahead of the Assembly elections on April 23 and 29, with results due on May 4 (Monday).

Bold claim of Muslim leadership and government formation

Humayun Kabir said, "I have registered a party to form the government. I will lead the Muslims. In the coming days, the Deputy CM will be a Muslim in the Bengal Assembly." He dismissed any alliance with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), stating unequivocally, "We have launched the party to form the government. Why would we support them?"

Accusations against TMC on Muslim representation

Kabir lambasted TMC for sidelining Muslim candidates, alleging a steady decline: fewer in 2016 than 2011, even fewer in 2021 and the least in 2026. "Trinamool is scared," he claimed. "It has placed minorities, including Scheduled Castes (SCs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Adivasis. But they have realised that Muslims will not vote for them, which is why they are not giving tickets to Muslim candidates."

Ambitious poll predictions and seat targets

While addressing media, Humayun Kabir forecasted sweeping victories in Muslim-majority Murshidabad district, vowing to win Rejinagar by 80,000 votes and Naoda by 30,000–40,000 votes. "I need to reserve a seat. Later, I will keep one and leave one," he declared, signaling plans to contest and secure dual wins before relinquishing one. For the high-stakes Bhabanipur contest between CM Mamata Banerjee and opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, he teased fielding a "non-Bengali Muslim" candidate, adding, "What will happen...will only be known after the button is pressed."

From TMC suspension to new party launch

Kabir's resurgence follows his suspension from TMC on December 4, 2025, after controversially proposing a Babri Masjid replica in Murshidabad. Undeterred, he launched JUP last year, announcing contests in all 182 West Bengal Assembly seats. His moves reflect deepening communal and political fault lines as elections near, challenging TMC's dominance in minority-heavy regions.