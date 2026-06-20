West Bengal: TMC leader Jahangir Khan's wife arrested for allegedly pelting stones at police

Kolkata:

Diamond Harbour Police have arrested Sarina Bibi, the wife of TMC Falta candidate Jahangir Khan, in connection with a case related to unrest and violence outside a police station. According to police sources, Sarina was allegedly trying to flee after booking a vehicle when officers tracked her location and took her into custody from South 24 Parganas.

Police have booked her under several non-bailable sections. With her arrest, the total number of people arrested in the case has reached 27.

Accused of leading attempt to free husband from custody

Officials allege that Sarina Bibi played a key role in an attempt to forcibly secure the release of her husband from police custody. She is accused of leading a group that gathered outside the police station and creating a tense situation in the area.

According to police, she was involved in organising the crowd and allegedly tried to obstruct law enforcement officials while they were performing their duties.

Stone-pelting and high drama outside police station

Police sources claim that the situation escalated when a large group of men and women gathered outside the station. Authorities allege that stones were thrown at police personnel and that there was a plan to put pressure on officers to release Jahangir Khan.

As tensions rose, police and central forces reportedly carried out a baton charge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control. Officials said CCTV footage from the area recorded scenes of panic and confusion during the clash. Several people were reportedly seen running away from the spot, with some even falling into a nearby pond while trying to escape.

The incident created a major disturbance in the locality and prompted police to launch a detailed investigation. Following the incident, police registered an FIR on their own and began searching for those allegedly involved in the unrest. Sarina Bibi had reportedly been on the run since the case was registered.

After gathering intelligence about her whereabouts, a police team carried out the arrest and brought her into custody for questioning.

Further Investigation Underway

Sarina Bibi is currently in police custody and is being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation. Officials say legal proceedings are continuing and more details could emerge as the probe progresses.

The arrest comes shortly after a government event in Falta, where calls were made for strict action against everyone allegedly involved in the incident.