West Bengal: Several injured after stampede-like situation at Bardhaman Railway Station during festive rush The stampede-like situation at Bardhaman railway station occurred during the festive season when passenger traffic surged significantly, and multiple trains arrived simultaneously.

Kolkata:

A stampede-like situation broke out at Bardhaman railway station in West Bengal on Sunday evening (October 12) due to the simultaneous arrival of 3 to 4 trains on platforms 4, 5, and 6. The congestion caused panic among passengers trying to board and disembark, with many scrambling on the narrow staircase and railway bridge. This sudden surge in the crowd led to a stampede, resulting in several people being trampled and injured. Eyewitness accounts indicate that overcrowding on a narrow footbridge and staircases contributed to the chaos as passengers rushed to catch trains towards Haldibari and other destinations.​

Injured passengers treated at Bardhaman Medical College

At least seven passengers sustained injuries ranging from bruises to more serious trauma due to being crushed in the stampede. Among the injured were four women and several men. They received first aid from railway doctors on-site before being rushed to Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital for further treatment. Thankfully, reports suggest most injured are in stable condition. Local political leaders also visited the hospital to check on the victims and voiced concerns over railway safety measures.​

Although the Railways reported three people injured in today's incident, Burdwan Medical College Hospital MSVP Tapas Kumar Ghosh said seven people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

"This evening, a woman travelling from the footoverbridge at Bardhaman station lost her balance and fell on the footoverbridge stairs. After the woman fell, her weight impacted other passengers sitting on the footoverbridge stairs, causing them to lose their balance and fall. RPF and railway staff deployed on the platform immediately attended to them. Railway doctors were also present. The three injured have been sent to Bardhaman Medical College for treatment. It is clarified that there was no stampede, and the crowd was normal. Furthermore, there were no casualties. The three injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment," the Railways said.

Overcrowding and security lapses highlighted

The stampede occurred during the busy festive season when passenger traffic surged significantly at Bardhaman station. The co-occurrence of multiple trains arriving simultaneously overwhelmed the station’s infrastructure, especially the narrow staircases and footbridge that served as the sole access. Questions have been raised regarding the adequacy of railway security personnel as well as crowd management arrangements. Bardhaman railway officials have launched an inquiry and pledged to take measures to prevent such incidents in the future.​

Steps taken by authorities

In response to the incident, railway authorities deployed additional forces to control crowds and ensure smooth passenger movement. An investigation is underway to understand the causes and recommend improvements in managing large crowds during peak seasons. Meanwhile, train operations were briefly disrupted but have since resumed normal schedules. The incident serves as a cautionary reminder for the critical need for adequate safety protocols at railway stations across India, especially during festival times when passenger inflow spikes drastically.​

This unfortunate stampede at Bardhaman railway station underscores the pressing need for enhanced infrastructure and crowd control to safeguard thousands of daily commuters and festival travellers.​

(With inputs from Bijju Mandal)