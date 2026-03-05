West Bengal polls: Mamata government making youths 'bhattaveer', says Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Kolkata:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday blamed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for the 'misgovernance' in West Bengal, accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of resorting to politics of appeasement. Dhami made the remarks while participating in the Parivartan Yatra of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Hingalganj Assembly constituency, which comes under the North 24 Parganas district.

The Uttarakhand chief minister alleged that women feel unsafe in West Bengal, as the law and order is constantly deteriorating in the state. He even claimed that illegal infiltration has increased a lot in West Bengal under the TMC government, which he called an extremely serious matter.

The situation of West Bengal can only improve if the BJP comes to power, Dhami stated. He said West Bengal West Bengal will see a new era of good governance, security, and development once the saffron party comes to power and the TMC rule in the state is ended.

BJP committed to 'Nation First'

The BJP is committed to 'Nation First', Dhami said, adding that the saffron party is working with this idea to serve the country and society.

Dhami even claimed that the financial condition of West Bengal has deteriorated under the TMC government. He also alleged that government employees are not being paid dearness allowance (DA) and other allowances on time. Dhami also criticised for the collapse of the education system in West Bengal.

He said that the TMC government has made the youths 'bhattaveer' (dependent on allowances) instead of 'karmaveer' (hard-working contributors).

In his address, the Uttarakhand chief minister also invoked Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda and Subhas Chandra Bose. He said Tagore's dream of 'Sonar Bangla' had been tarnished during the TMC's rule, but it can only be restored by the BJP.

"Bengal, which is the soil of Rabindranath Tagore, Bankimchandra, Vivekananda, Netaji, revolutionaries like Khudiram Bose, is now witnessing heinous incidents like the rape-murder of a woman medic in RG Kar Hospital, torture of poor women in Sandeshkhali and corruption and invalidation of thousands of school teachers' jobs due to graft committed by TMC leaders. Only BJP can change the situation and restore the state's glory," he said.