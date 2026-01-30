PM Modi calls Kolkata warehouse fire 'very tragic' and 'saddening', announces ex-gratia Kolkata warehouse fire: In a statement released on X, the PMO said PM Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the kin of those who were killed.

Kolkata:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the warehouse fire in Kolkata that claimed at least 21 lives, calling the incident 'very tragic' and 'saddening', while also praying for a quick recovery of those who were injured.

In a statement released on X (formerly twitter), the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said PM Modi has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the kin of those who were killed. In addition, Rs 50,000 each would be given to the injured.

"The recent fire mishap in Anandapur, West Bengal is very tragic and saddening. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured recover at the earliest," the PMO quoted PM Modi as saying.

Death count rises to 21

A massive broke out at a manufacturing unit of Wow! Momo and two godowns in Kolkata's Anandapur on the night of January 26. The incident left at least 21 people dead, forcing the police to launch a probe. So far, the police have arrested Gangadhar Das, the owner of the premises and the decorator firm, who has been remanded to police custody.

The police are questioning him to gather details about the incident. "Two senior officials of the momo manufacturing unit have been arrested. They are the company's manager, Manoranjan Sheet, and deputy manager, Raja Chakraborty. Both were picked up by Narendrapur police," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

"We cannot confirm the exact death toll as we have recovered body parts, which may belong to a single or different individuals. This can be confirmed only after the DNA tests," the officer added.