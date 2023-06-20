Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM West Bengal: 2 held for chaining monkey for theme party in Kolkata | Viral Video

West Bengal: A purported video, reflecting cruelty against an animal is doing rounds on social media, wherein, a few people can be seen petting a 'chained' monkey. Soon the video went viral, the Kolkata nightclub 'Toy Room' came under fire from animal lovers and activists. As of now, two persons have been arrested for allegedly chaining a monkey for a theme party.

A senior officer of Kolkata Police said that two persons, including the owner of the nightclub in Shakespeare Sarani here, were arrested for allegedly chaining a monkey for a theme party.

Acting on a complaint lodged by a forest range officer, police arrested the duo for keeping the animal chained last week, he said.

The accused have been booked under different sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

"We have started an investigation," the officer added.