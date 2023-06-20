Tuesday, June 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. West Bengal
  4. West Bengal: 2 held for chaining monkey for theme party in Kolkata | Viral Video

West Bengal: 2 held for chaining monkey for theme party in Kolkata | Viral Video

West Bengal: A video has gone viral on social media platforms, wherein, a few people can be seen petting a chained monkey in a nightclub.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @reportersfact Kolkata Published on: June 20, 2023 8:08 IST
West Bengal: 2 held for chaining monkey for theme party in
Image Source : INSTAGRAM West Bengal: 2 held for chaining monkey for theme party in Kolkata | Viral Video

West Bengal: A purported video, reflecting cruelty against an animal is doing rounds on social media, wherein, a few people can be seen petting a 'chained' monkey. Soon the video went viral, the Kolkata nightclub 'Toy Room' came under fire from animal lovers and activists. As of now, two persons have been arrested for allegedly chaining a monkey for a theme party. 

A senior officer of Kolkata Police said that two persons, including the owner of the nightclub in  Shakespeare Sarani here, were arrested for allegedly chaining a monkey for a theme party.

Acting on a complaint lodged by a forest range officer, police arrested the duo for keeping the animal chained last week, he said.

The accused have been booked under different sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

"We have started an investigation," the officer added.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal

Top News

Related West-bengal News

Latest News