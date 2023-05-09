After treadmill workout with furry friend, Mamata Banerjee now stuns internet with a song | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee now stuns internet with a song | WATCH

West Bengal: A few days after working out with her new furry friend on the treadmill, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has now stunned the internet with her melodious skill. Banerjee, who is one of the prime faces standing against the BJP, is also known for her hard-core political activities. During an event on Tuesday, she was seen in a lighter mood on Tuesday as she was surprisingly involved in a heart-warming act.

Banerjee sang a song

Banerjee in Kolkata sang a song on the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. Her video has gone viral on social media surprising people.

She was seen working out with a puppy

Banerjee on Sunday worked out on the treadmill with a puppy. Sharing a video of her workout on Instagram, she captioned, "Somedays you need some extra motivation!" along with a dog emoji.

In the video, Banerjee can be seen walking on the treadmill wearing her signature white saree while she holds a fluffy brown puppy. She keeps looking a the cute creature while working out.

Earlier TMC chief was seen trying her hand at drums and joined artists performing traditional dance during a cultural event in Jhargram. In another incident that took place in Jhargram when the Bengal chief minister stopped her convoy at a roadside tea stall and started serving ‘pakoda’ to the people.

