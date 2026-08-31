West Bengal govt takes big step, 'Janata Darbar' to be held twice a week at offices

Kolkata:

The West Bengal government has decided to strengthen its public grievance redressal mechanism by holding 'Janata Darbar' at government offices twice a week. Under the expanded system, field-level officials will be required to meet citizens face-to-face and listen to their complaints every Tuesday and Thursday. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had launched the 'Aapnar Sarkar Aapnar Pashe' (Your Government, With You) initiative to directly hear the grievances of people. As part of the programme, he personally holds a 'Janata Darbar' every week, interacting with citizens and listening to their problems and complaints. An online system has also been introduced to facilitate the submission and tracking of grievances. The Nabanna administration has now moved to further strengthen the initiative and make it easier for people across the state to access government officials directly.

Janata Darbar to be held every Tuesday and Thursday

Under the new arrangement, 'Janata Darbar' sessions will be held at the offices of concerned officials every Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 am to 1 pm. Instructions have been issued to start the system at the earliest. District magistrates, municipal commissioners, sub-divisional officers, block development officers, police officials and other field-level officers have been asked to remain available during the designated hours. No meetings or official programmes will be scheduled during this period so that officers can remain accessible to members of the public.

Officials' details to be displayed outside offices

To ensure that citizens can easily approach the concerned officials, details including the day and time of the 'Janata Darbar', mobile numbers and email IDs of officers will be prominently displayed outside government offices as well as on official websites. After hearing complaints from citizens, officials will also be required to record details of the action taken on each grievance online through the ‘Aapnar Sarkar Aapnar Pashe’ portal. The entire process will be monitored by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms to ensure that complaints are followed up and the grievance redressal mechanism remains accountable.

Direct access for people who are not comfortable with digital platforms

The expanded system is expected to be particularly useful for people who are not comfortable using online platforms or digital applications. Instead of relying solely on digital systems to register complaints, such citizens will now have the option of visiting government offices directly and meeting officials face-to-face to explain their problems. The move is aimed at bringing the administration closer to people at the grassroots level and ensuring that citizens have a direct channel to raise issues concerning government services and local administration.

'Janata Darbar' aims to bridge gap between administration and citizens

The 'Janata Darbar' is described as a key public grievance redressal initiative launched by West Bengal Chief Minister Shuvendu Adhikari. Based on the principle of administrative accountability, the programme seeks to reduce the distance between the highest levels of the state administration and ordinary citizens. By providing a direct platform for face-to-face interaction, the initiative is intended to help authorities understand important and long-pending grievances and work towards their resolution.

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