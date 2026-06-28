West Bengal govt eases diesel sale restrictions for farmers, hospitals, tea gardens

Kolkata:

The West Bengal government has eased restrictions on the sale of diesel in containers and barrels for several essential sectors, including agriculture, healthcare, and the tea industry, after concerns were raised that the curbs were disrupting routine operations and emergency services.

In a post on X on Sunday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the decision was taken to ensure that essential services continue without interruption, adding that the government remains committed to ensuring the smooth functioning of people's daily lives and the state's economy.

Curbs created severe difficulties for farmers, hospitals: CM

Referring to the recent restrictions on supplying diesel in containers, the Chief Minister said the measure had created severe difficulties for farmers, hospitals, and agencies engaged in providing emergency services.



"Our government is always committed to ensuring that the daily lives of ordinary people, emergency services, and the state's economy continue to progress smoothly without any hindrance. Recently, a ban was imposed on diesel supply in containers (vessels), which had put our hardworking farmer brothers, various hospitals, and emergency service-providing organizations in extreme distress in their operations. To safeguard the interests of the general public, the West Bengal government intervened immediately," he said.

Instructions to oil companies

Adhikari said the state government had directed major oil companies to exempt critical sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, food supply, public utility services and tea gardens from the diesel restrictions. "We have directed the major oil companies to completely exempt vital sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, food supply, public services, and tea gardens from the fuel restriction regulations," he said.

The Chief Minister said that individuals, organisations and consumers engaged in these essential sectors will now be allowed to purchase and transport diesel in containers or barrels without any difficulty.

He further announced that the daily ceiling on diesel supply to consumers in these categories has also been relaxed to ensure uninterrupted operations. "For uninterrupted access to diesel, customers will only have to produce basic identity documents at fuel stations," Adhikari said, adding that the decision was aimed at preventing disruptions in essential services and economic activities.

The state government's decision comes amid concerns raised by stakeholders in the agriculture sector and other essential industries over the impact of restrictions on bulk diesel procurement. The curbs had been imposed by the previous TMC government.

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