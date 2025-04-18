West Bengal governor heads to violence-hit Murshidabad despite Mamata Banerjee's request When asked whether the visit was a precursor to recommending President’s Rule in the state, the Governor avoided a direct answer. “As Governor, I should be circumspect,” he said. “I don't want to comment on President’s Rule. It is Mamata Banerjee’s opinion that I should not go. But I want to.

Kolkata:

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has announced a two-day visit to violence-hit Murshidabad, declaring his determination to “impose peace at any cost.” His visit begins today, despite a request and strong opposition from the state government, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"I want to go to Murshidabad. What transpired there is shocking. Such instances should never have happened. I want a reality check on the ground. Peace must be restored – and it will be, at any cost,” he said while departing from the Sealdah station.

His visit coincides with rising tensions in the district and precedes a fact-finding mission by the National Commission for Women (NCW). On Thursday, the Calcutta High Court heard a petition calling for an extension of central forces in Murshidabad and the transfer of the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The state submitted a report citing a spike in violence during anti-Waqf Act protests, with mobs reportedly attacking both civilians and police with deadly weapons.

Governor Bose said he has been in regular contact with central authorities and would decide whether to file a report with the Ministry of Home Affairs after completing his visit. “This is the darkest hour before dawn,” he said. “Once I am convinced that peace has been restored, I will be the happiest person and prepare my report accordingly.”

When asked whether the visit was a precursor to recommending President’s Rule in the state, the Governor avoided a direct answer. “As Governor, I should be circumspect,” he said. “I don't want to comment on President’s Rule. It is Mamata Banerjee’s opinion that I should not go. But I want to. I have my own way of functioning and I want to assess the situation for myself.”

The Governor’s tour will begin in Malda, where he will visit camps housing those displaced by the recent communal violence. He will then head to the worst-affected areas in Murshidabad and is expected to return either Friday night or Saturday morning.