West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Can Kunal Ghosh retain Beleghata for TMC?

Kolkata:

The high-stake assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29 to elect 294 candidates for the state Legislative Assembly. These elections will decide the fate of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), which is seeking a fourth straight term. The TMC, although, is facing a stiff challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which has widely expanded its footprint in the state.

The West Bengal elections will also decide the fate of many candidates, including senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, who has been fielded from the Beleghata assembly constituency, which was established in 1977. This seat comes under the Kolkata district and is a part of the Kolkata Uttar Lok Sabha constituency.

Once a CPI(M) fortress, now a TMC bastion

For once, this constituency was a bastion of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Party leader Krishnapada Ghosh had won this seat in 1977 and 1982 elections, but from 1987 to 2011, the Beleghata assembly constituency was represented by CPI(M)'s Manabendra Mukherjee.

However, this CPI(M) fortress was breached by the TMC in 2011 West Bengal assembly elections after party leader Paresh Paul defeated Left alliance candidate Anadi Kumar Sahu by more than 32,000 votes. Paul went on to retain this seat in the 2016 and 2021 elections, strengthening the TMC in the region. In the previous elections, he defeated BJP's Kashinath Biswas by a margin of around 65,000 votes.

TMC poses faith in Kunal Ghosh

For this year's assembly elections, the TMC has shown faith in former Rajya Sabha MP Kunal Ghosh. He is expected to face a tough contest from BJP's Partha Chaudhury, CPI(M) candidate Paramita Roy and Congress leader Shahina Javed. However, Ghosh is confident that he will able to retain this seat for the TMC.

"Complete development is happening here, everyone in Bengal knows this, so they are repeatedly supporting Mamata Banerjee... More development has happened in Bengal state than in all other states... The BJP will be rejected here again... The BJP has no influence here," he said on April 11, while campaigning in Beleghata.