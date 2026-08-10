West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari announces Rs 10,000 monthly pension for those jailed during Emergency

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 for 325 people who protested and were jailed to defend democracy during the Emergency. He announced at a function held at Nabanna on Sunday.

The Chief Minister said the pension would be provided under the 'West Bengal Loktantra Senani Honor' scheme, along with free travel on government buses and medical assistance. "The brave soldiers had to endure a lot of suffering. The new state government stands on the ideals of these brave soldiers," he said.

325 people identified by govt

The Chief Minister said that the state government has already identified 325 people who participated in protests during the Emergency and were jailed. "Each of the 325 people, identified by the government, will receive a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 and be entitled to free travel on government buses. They will also receive Rs 1,000 as medical assistance for treatment at government hospitals," he said, adding that if a beneficiary has died, the benefits will be extended to their spouse.

Adhikari also said the new government would work keeping in mind the ideals of those who made sacrifices for the country.

The government had first informed the state Assembly about the pension during the Budget Session.

Adhikari said the government was fulfilling its commitment within 90 days of assuming office.

Left, TMC sidelined Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Recalling the Emergency, imposed on June 25, 1975, he said nearly 1 lakh people were jailed across the country, including around 5,000 from West Bengal. "Those who were imprisoned for opposing curbs on democratic rights had made a significant contribution to protecting parliamentary democracy and voting rights in the country," he said.

"You have laid the foundation on which this government has been built. The new generation must be brought out of the attempts made in the past to erase nationalism, patriotism and our 'Sanatan' culture," he said.

Adhikari also criticised the previous Left Front and Trinamool Congress governments, alleging that they had undermined Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s contribution and downplayed the importance of nationalism in Bengal’s history.

He said the state government would undertake several initiatives to mark Mookerjee's 125th birth anniversary and familiarise the younger generation with his contribution.

A special committee headed by the chief secretary will be formed on August 13 to begin work on incorporating Mookerjee's ideals, and what Adhikari described as the "correct history" of the Partition of Bengal into school textbooks.

The BJP-led government at the Centre observes June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' to commemorate the imposition of the Emergency in 1975. Several BJP-ruled states have also honoured people jailed during the Emergency with awards and pensions.

(With PTI inputs)

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