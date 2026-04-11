Rashbehari Elections 2026: Can BJP breach TMC's fortress or will Debasish Kumar retain his seat?

Kolkata:

Following the conclusion of polling in Assam, Kerala and the union territory (UT) of Puducherry, the focus has shifted to West Bengal, where the Election Commission of India (ECI) will conduct the voting in two phases: April 23 and 29. West Bengal, where the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been in power since 2011, has a total of 294 constituencies, including the Rashbehari seat where polling will take place in the second phase.

The Rashbehari assembly constituency, established in 1957, is a part of the Kolkata district and comes under the Kolkata Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency. At present, this seat is represented by TMC heavyweight Debasish Kumar, who is also the West Bengal government's chief whip in the Legislative Assembly.

A TMC fortress

The Rashbehari assembly constituency has been fortress of the ruling TMC since 1998. Before this, the Congress had a hold on this seat, but following TMC's rise, the grand old party has been virtually wiped out from the Rashbehari assembly constituency. Talking about the TMC, the party had first won this seat in a byelection in 1998. Then from 1998 to 2021, TMC leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay was an MLA from this high profile seat.

In the previous elections held in 2021, TMC fielded Debasish Kumar, who defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Subrata Saha by a margin of more than 21,000 votes. Kumar received 65,704 or 52.79 per cent votes, while Saha polled 44,290 or 35.59 per cent votes. Congress candidate Ashutosh Chatterjee was a distant third with 10,314 or 8.29 per cent votes.

Can BJP breach TMC's fortress?

This year, the BJP has shown faith in Swapan Dasgupta, a former journalist, to defeat the TMC in the Rashbehari assembly constituency. The contest is largely expected to be between the BJP and the TMC. However, the Congress has fielded Ashutosh Chatterjee, while the Left alliance has fielded Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML-L) leader Manas Ghosh.

It would be interesting to see if the BJP can breach this TMC stronghold of Rashbebari. The results here will be declared on May 4.