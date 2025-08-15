West Bengal accident: 10 killed, 35 injured after bus rams into tractor in Purba Bardhaman Police teams rushed to the spot soon after the tragic incident was reported. All 35 injured passengers were immediately rushed to Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

Kolkata:

As many as 10 persons were killed and 35 left injured in a tragic bus accident in West Bengal’s Purba Bardhaman district amid Independence Day celebration across the country.

According to local sources, the accident occurred early Friday morning when a private passenger bus en route from Bardhaman to Durgapur crashed into the rear of a stationary tractor. The collision took place at Nala Ferry Ghat on National Highway 19.

People were returning after taking holy dip in Ganga

Reports indicate that all the passengers onboard were residents of Bihar and were returning after taking a holy dip in the Ganga River. The bus was carrying 45 passengers, including six children.

Among the deceased are eight men and two women. Six children were injured in the crash.

Police teams rushed to the spot soon after the tragic incident was reported. All 35 injured passengers were immediately rushed to Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital and are currently undergoing treatment.

An investigation into the cause of the accident has been launched.

11 killed in Rajasthan accident

Earlier on Wednesday, 11 people, including seven children, were killed after a pickup van crashed into a stationary truck in Rajasthan's Dausa district. Eight persons were injured in the accident.

The passengers of the pickup van were returning to their village in Uttar Pradesh's Etah after visiting Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji temples when the accident occurred on the Manoharpur highway, PTI reported citing the police.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed anguish over the deaths and offered prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"The news of the death of many people, including women and children, in a road accident in Dausa, Rajasthan, is very tragic. I express my deep condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in this accident," she posted on X.