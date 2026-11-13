West Bengal: 9-year-old girl strangled to death over jewellery in Murshidabad; teenager detained

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly strangled to death in West Bengal's Murshidabad district over her gold earrings and silver jewellery. Police have detained a 15-year-old girl in connection with the murder, which reportedly took place in the Naoda police station area.

The victim, Mallika Khatun, was a Class 3 student. Her body was found late on Thursday night beneath a wooden cot in a neighbour's house, with her hands and legs tied. According to the police, the accused girl allegedly lured Mallika to her home on the pretext of playing with her before attempting to take away her jewellery.

Girl goes missing after visiting neighbour's house

According to the victim's family, Mallika's parents had left home at around 10 am on Thursday to seek medical treatment, leaving her alone. During this time, a girl aged around 15 from the neighbourhood came to their house and invited Mallika to her home, saying they could play together.

When Mallika's parents returned in the evening, they could not find their daughter. They searched several places, while neighbours also joined the effort to locate her. When their search failed to yield any result, the family approached Naoda police station and lodged a missing-person complaint.

Police began searching for the child following the complaint. After midnight, Mallika's body was discovered beneath a wooden cot at the neighbour's house. Her hands and legs were tied, and suspicion fell on the 15-year-old girl who had taken her there earlier.

Gold earrings and silver jewellery allegedly behind murder

During questioning, police learnt that the accused girl was allegedly tempted by Mallika's jewellery, particularly a pair of gold earrings. The child was also wearing silver ornaments around her neck and on her hands.

Police said the teenager allegedly planned to take the jewellery and called Mallika into her room. When she tried to remove the ornaments, the younger girl resisted. The accused then allegedly strangled her.

What police said about the detained teenager

Police said the 15-year-old does not have a father, while her mother works in another state. The teenager lives alone at home, with relatives looking after her.

She has been detained in connection with the case, and police are continuing their investigation to establish the full sequence of events and examine the circumstances surrounding the girl's death.

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