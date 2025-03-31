West Bengal: 4 children among 7 killed in gas cylinder blast, house goes up in flames Police suspect that there were two gas cylinders in the house in the South 24 Parganas district, and the blaze spread after firecrackers stored inside went up in flames.

In a horrific explosion incident, seven people including four children and two women, were killed in a gas cylinder blast at a house in Pathar Pratima in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Monday night, a senior police officer said.

A woman also suffered injuries in the explosion that took place in Dholaghat village of Pathar Pratima block around 9 pm, he said. "All the bodies have been recovered. The injured woman was rescued from the house and admitted to hospital," Sunderban Police District SP Koteswara Rao said.

Police suspect that there were two gas cylinders in the house, and the blaze spread after firecrackers stored inside went up in flames, he said.