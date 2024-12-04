West Bengal: 104-year-old man walks free after spending 36-years in jail

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Representative image

A 104-year-old man was released from Malda Correctional Home in West Bengal after spending 36 years in prison. Arrested in 1988 for allegedly murdering his brother over a land dispute, Rasikt Mondal was sentenced to life imprisonment by the District and Sessions Court in Malda in 1992.

He had been enlarged on bail for about one year and given parole another time but again went back to the prison once the period was over and the high court turned down his pleas for release on past occasions.

104-year-old man to spend time with his family

Mondal, a resident of Manikchak in Malda district, said that he will dedicate his time to gardening and spending time with his family after stepping out of the Malda Correctional Home on Tuesday. When asked about his age, Mondal mumbled "108 years," but his son, who accompanied him, clarified that he was 104. The correctional home authorities also confirmed his age as 104 based on their records.

"I don't remember how many years I had spent in jail. It seemed never-ending. I don't even recall when I was brought here," the elderly man, looking remarkably agile considering his age, said.

However, he added "now I have come out I can do justice to my passion - attending plants in the small garden in my courtyard. I missed my family and grandchildren. Want to be with them."

Mondal's son Prakash Mondal said his father was released following an order from the Supreme Court. "After serving a considerable period in prison, every prisoner is entitled to release from prison if he has not committed any improper act during incarceration as informed by our lawyer. Happy the SC finally paved the way for his release," the son said.

Sentenced to life imprisonment in 1992

Mondal had been sentenced to life imprisonment in 1992 by the district and sessions court Malda when he was 72 years old. However, during the hearing at Calcutta High Court, he was released on bail. However, he went back to the correctional home as the high court upheld the life sentence verdict of the lower court.

In 2020 he was granted parole but went back to the correctional home in 2021 and remained lodged in lock up till the SC issued the order last month.

"I am very happy," his wife, octogenarian Meena Mondal said.

The elderly man, who used to do physical exercise during his stay in prison and looked fit considering his advanced age, claimed "I am innocent and a victim of circumstances."

