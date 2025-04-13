Waqf protests: BJP MP writes to Amit Shah, urges to declare 4 Bengal districts 'Disturbed Areas' under AFSPA In his letter, BJP MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato accused the state administration of turning a "blind eye" due to what he called the ruling Trinamool Congress' "appeasement" politics.

Amid rampant Waqf Act protests in pockets of West Bengal that have taken a violent turn after clashes, torching of vehicles and death of three people, Purulia BJP MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging Centre to declare the districts of Murshidabad, Malda, Nadia and South 24 Parganas in the state as “disturbed areas” under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

The Bengal MP alleged that people from the community are being repeatedly attacked in the wake of the violent protests surrounding the Waqf (Amendment) Act that was passed last month.

In his letter, he accused the state administration of turning a "blind eye" due to what he called the ruling Trinamool Congress' "appeasement" politics.

Over 86 Hindu homes, shops destroyed: BJP MP

The BJP MP claimed that more than 86 homes and shops belonging to Hindus were either looted or destroyed in Murshidabad district recently, and that civilians, including a man named Hargobindo Das and his son, were killed. In Jhaubona village, he claimed that betel leaf plantations were deliberately set on fire, calling it an act of "targeted economic sabotage.

“These are not isolated incidents. Similar unrest has unfolded across bordering districts, leaving the Hindu population vulnerable and voiceless,” the MP said.

Calling out the state for its “administrative failure”, Mahato said that the Calcutta High Court had to intervene and order central armed police force deployment after the violence. He alleged that mobs attacked Hindu homes, public property and even police forces. Notably, 10 policemen were earlier injured as agitators clashed in Murshidabad’s Suti, Jangipur and Samserganj.

"I most respectfully urge you to consider declaring AFSPA in the bordering districts of West Bengal," he wrote, adding that such a move would help restore law and order, deter future violence and assure Hindus that they are not abandoned.

(With inputs from PTI)