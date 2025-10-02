Vijaya Dashami celebrated across Bengal; 'sindoor khela', pandal hopping hit by rain in some regions Durga Puja, considered Bengal's biggest festival, celebrates the homecoming of Goddess Durga to her parental abode and culminates with her return to Mount Kailash on Vijaya Dashami.

Vijaya Dashami, marking the conclusion of Durga Puja festivities, was celebrated across West Bengal on Thursday with traditional rituals of "ghot visarjan" and "sindoor khela". In Kolkata, women dressed in red-bordered sarees enthusiastically participated in sindoor khela at several community pujas, including Bagbazar and Kumartuli Sarbojonin, with state minister Sashi Panja joining the festivities. The age-old custom of sindoor khela symbolises married women's prayers for the well-being of their families. The vibrant ritual added to the emotional farewell to Goddess Durga. Symbolic visarjan ceremonies were held at prominent celebrations, including Sobhabazar Rajbari and Kasimbazar Rajbari in Berhampur. Belur Math also followed traditional rituals as devotees bid adieu to the Goddess.

Rain dampens festive mood in some areas

Intermittent rain, caused by a depression in the Bay of Bengal, slightly disrupted the festivities in parts of south Bengal. The showers caused brief interruptions in sindoor khela rituals and posed minor inconveniences to revellers engaged in last-minute pandal hopping before idol immersions.

Special significance at Taki: Cross-border rituals

At Taki in North 24 Parganas, the immersion holds special importance as idols are carried to the Ichamati river, forming a natural border between India and Bangladesh. Thousands of people from both sides gather every year to witness the spectacle. This year, the Border Security Force (BSF) enhanced security measures to manage the large turnout of devotees.

Durga Puja in West Bengal

Durga Puja, Bengal's biggest festival, celebrates Goddess Durga's homecoming and culminates with her return to Mount Kailash on Vijaya Dashami. The day is marked by a blend of joy and sorrow with families exchanging greetings, embracing one another and distributing sweets while wishing for prosperity until the next Puja season.

Leaders extend greetings

It is to be noted here that leaders across political lines extended greetings to the people of West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for peace and harmony during the celebrations, while Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also conveyed his best wishes to the public.

