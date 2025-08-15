Unidentified man found dead inside Kolkata Metro's blue line tunnel, police investigation on Kolkata: Spotting the body, the metro staff promptly informed the New Market police station. Police reached the site without delay, recovered the remains, and sent them for a post-mortem. The deceased, a man estimated to be in his 30s, remains unidentified.

Kolkata:

A chilling discovery shocked Kolkata Metro authorities when an unidentified man's body was found in the Blue Line tunnel early Friday morning (August 15). The grim find occurred around 2:15 am between Park Street and Esplanade stations, as engineering staff carried out their post-service inspection of the route.

Investigation launched

Upon spotting the body, staff immediately alerted the New Market police station. Officers arrived quickly, recovering the deceased and sending the body for post-mortem examination. The man, believed to be in his 30s, is yet to be identified. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating how the individual accessed the tunnel undetected- especially with metro services closed and safety protocols in place.

Unanswered questions and security concerns

The incident has raised serious questions about Metro security. Despite extensive CCTV coverage and routine checks, officials are baffled about how the man entered and moved within the restricted tunnel area. Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage and have distributed the man’s photo to all city and district police stations in an urgent bid to identify him.

Metro services unaffected

Despite the ongoing investigation and heightened security concerns, morning services on the busy Blue Line- connecting Dakshineswar to Sahid Khudiram station near Garia- proceeded without disruption. The police probe continues, as Metro officials and the public await answers about the mysterious death in the heart of Kolkata’s transit system.

More details are awaited in this regard.