Trinamool Congress youth leader Kuntal Ghosh arrested in connection with teachers recruitment scam

Enforcement Directorate on Saturday arrested Trinamool Congress youth leader Kuntal Ghosh in connection with the teachers' recruitment scam, sources said. On Friday night, Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at the residence of Hooghly TMC youth leader Santanu Banerjee and Kuntal Ghosh's Newtown residence, in connection with teachers recruitment scam case.

According to reports, Ghosh, was first detained on Saturday morning by ED sleuths following overnight search operations at his Chinar Park apartment and then arrested.

"We have arrested Kuntal Ghosh this morning for not cooperating with our officers investigating his involvement in illegal appointments in teachers recruitment scam. We will produce him at a city court today," one ED officer said.

Several documents and a diary were also seized from Ghosh's twin flats during the search operations by the ED which started on Friday morning, he added.

Incidentally, Ghosh has also been summoned by CBI officials for his alleged role in the same scam.