Triangular contest heats up in Malatipur; can TMC's Abdur Rahim Boxi retain seat

Malda:

Malatipur, one of the 294 constituencies in West Bengal, is set to witness a keen electoral battle in the upcoming state elections. The contest has become more competitive this time with multiple key candidates entering the fray.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has once again fielded sitting MLA Abdur Rahim Boxi, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Ashish Das. The Congress has added a new dimension to the race by fielding Mausam Noor, making the contest triangular. The Communist Party of India (Marxist), has named Minarul Hossain as its candidate.

Mausam Noor’s entry has drawn attention, given her political experience. She is currently serving as the Vice Chairperson of the West Bengal Commission for Women and has also been a member of the Rajya Sabha from 2020 to 2026.

What happened in previous elections

In the 2021 Assembly elections, Abdur Rahim Boxi secured a decisive victory from Malatipur. He defeated BJP candidate Mausumi Das by a margin of 91,949 votes, underlining the TMC’s strong presence in the constituency.

Malatipur falls under the Maldaha Uttar Lok Sabha seat in Malda district. In the 2024 general elections, the BJP won this parliamentary constituency, with Khagen Murmu defeating TMC’s Prasun Banerjee.

The constituency is considered a Muslim-majority seat, with estimates suggesting that over 60 per cent of voters belong to the community. Scheduled Castes make up around 7.39 per cent of the electorate, while Scheduled Tribes account for approximately 5.02 per cent. Malatipur is classified as a general category seat.

Demography of Malatipur

According to data from the Election Commission, there were 2,31,907 registered voters in Malatipur during the 2021 Assembly elections. This included 1,17,707 male voters, 1,14,183 female voters, and 17 voters from the third gender category.

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases, scheduled for April 23 and April 29, covering all constituencies in the state. Voting in Malatipur will take place in the first phase on April 23.