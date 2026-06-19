TMC suffers another setback in North Bengal as Gautam Deb quits Siliguri Mayor post after Assembly poll rout

Kolkata:

In yet another shocking development for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), senior party leader and former minister Gautam Deb has stepped down as the Mayor of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation. The resignation is being seen as a major setback for the Mamata Banerjee-led party in North Bengal -- a region where it has struggled to maintain its political influence following the 2026 Assembly elections. Deb formally submitted his resignation to the Municipal Corporation Commissioner on Friday, bringing an end to growing speculation over his future after the party's disappointing electoral performance in the region.

The resignation comes against the backdrop of TMC's disappointing showing in the recently concluded 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The party suffered setbacks across key North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar. Political observers note that Siliguri Municipal Corporation remained one of the few significant institutions under TMC's control in the region after the electoral losses. Gautam Deb himself was defeated in the Siliguri Assembly constituency.

Differences emerge among councillors

As per the information, a crucial meeting was held on Thursday between Gautam Deb and members of the Mayor-in-Council. During the discussion, Deb reportedly expressed his desire to resign from the mayoral post. The proposal exposed differences within the TMC camp, with several councillors opposing the move. Since more than a year remains in the current tenure of the municipal board, many elected representatives believed that a leadership change at this stage could create administrative uncertainty. Despite reservations from fellow councillors and internal disagreements, Deb remained firm on his decision and proceeded with his resignation.

New organisational role assigned by Mamata Banerjee

Notably, the resignation comes just days after TMC chief Mamata Banerjee entrusted Gautam Deb with a key organisational responsibility. On Wednesday, Deb was appointed Chairman of the Darjeeling District Trinamool Congress Committee for the plains region. With Gautam Deb's departure, questions are now being raised about the future leadership of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation. The development has also intensified political debate over TMC's position in North Bengal, where the party faces increasing challenges from both opposition forces and internal dissent.

Why Siliguri remains politically important

It is to be noted here that Siliguri is widely regarded as the gateway to North Bengal and serves as a key political and economic hub connecting West Bengal with the Northeast. Control over the municipal corporation carries both administrative significance and political symbolism.

ALSO READ: Will TMC rebels be treated as a separate bloc in Lok Sabha? Speaker initiates process after NCPI merger