TMC students' wing gheraoes Calcutta University's vice-chancellor over 'syndicate meeting'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Calcutta University

The Trinamool Congress's students' wing, TMCP, gheraoed the interim vice-chancellor of Calcutta University, Shanta Dutta, for over nine hours, alleging that she chaired a meeting of the university's highest decision-making body, even though her term had ended.

The gherao began at 3 PM on Friday and continued until midnight, according to TMCP spokesperson Abhirup Chakraborty.

"Considering our semester exams start soon, and given Dutta's age and health issues, we did not continue the gherao indefinitely. However, students will not allow the authority to convene a syndicate meeting with Dutta at the helm. We consider this illegal," he said.

Chakraborty stated that Dutta's term was for six months, and she was holding onto the post in an unauthorized manner, discharging administrative responsibilities.

He mentioned that the Supreme Court has directed the formation of a search committee to appoint permanent vice-chancellors for Calcutta University and 30 other state-run universities.

The university authorities refused to comment on the claims made by the TMCP regarding the syndicate meeting.

Dutta was appointed by Governor CV Ananda Bose, with the TMC government's Higher Education Department stating that it was not consulted in the decision.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ MORE | Mamata urges Sitharaman to rollback GST on life, health insurance premiums: 'Highly anti-people...'

READ MORE | Jadavpur University forms panel to investigate student 'harassment' incident