Bengal elections: TMC MLA Khagendranath Mahato switches to BJP after being denied ticket in Gopiballavpur

Kolkata:

In a significant political development from West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Khagendranath Mahato, who represented the Gopiballavpur Assembly constituency in Jhargram district, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. This development comes just a day ahead of the first phase of the Assembly election in the state. His switch comes at the last moment after he was denied a ticket by the TMC for the upcoming Assembly elections. Party insiders said Mahato was upset over not being given a ticket by the TMC. With limited time left before the elections, he decided to join the BJP and formally announced his move on Wednesday.

Mahato joins BJP in presence of Suvendu Adhikari

At the BJP office in Bidhannagar, Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari formally welcomed Mahato into the party by handing him the BJP flag. Speaking on the occasion, Adhikari described Mahato as "an established doctor" and said his decision to switch sides was driven by a desire to fight "Trinamool corruption and misrule".

Adhikari further said that Gopivallabhpur shares its border with Odisha, where the BJP is in power, and added that Mahato was impressed by the "good governance" there. He stated that Mahato joined the BJP with the intention of contributing to West Bengal's progress.

'No expectation of candidature'

Clarifying that Mahato was not seeking any electoral benefit, Adhikari noted that the candidate list had already been announced and the campaign period was over. He said Mahato had joined the BJP "unconditionally" and appreciated the party’s working culture.