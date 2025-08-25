TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha remanded to six-day ED custody in West Bengal school jobs 'scam' case TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha has been remanded to the ED custody in connection with the West Bengal teacher recruitment scam. He was arrested after raids at his Murshidabad residence, where he allegedly tried to escape and dispose of evidence.

Kolkata:

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Jiban Krishna Saha has been sent to a six-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand, till August 30, 2025, by the Kolkata's Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court. The remand comes as part of the ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers and staff in West Bengal schools. His arrest followed extensive searches at his Murshidabad residence earlier in the day.

Dramatic arrest after failed escape attempt

As per details, Saha attempted to flee his residence during the ED raids by jumping over a wall. In a desperate move, he also threw his mobile phones into a nearby drain, which were later recovered by the officials. Videos from the spot showed a drenched MLA being escorted by ED officers and CRPF personnel from an area filled with vegetation and garbage.

Non-cooperation led to arrest

The MLA from the Burwan constituency was arrested for non-cooperation with the central probe agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Apart from his residence, the ED also searched properties linked to his relatives and close associates. Notably, Saha had previously been arrested by the CBI in 2023 for his alleged involvement in the same scam but was later released.

Teacher recruitment scam under scanner

The ED's money laundering case originates from a CBI FIR, filed on the directions of the Calcutta High Court. The probe covers alleged irregularities in the hiring of Group C and D staff, primary teachers, and assistant teachers for Classes 9 to 12. The scam has already ensnared several high-profile figures including former state education minister Partha Chatterjee, his associate Arpita Mukherjee, and TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya. Four charge sheets have been filed so far in connection with the case.

