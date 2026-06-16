'Chor, Chor, Chor': TMC leader Soumitra Banerjee attacked with eggs en route to court | Video

New Delhi:

Another Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, Soumitra Banerjee, was attacked with eggs on Tuesday in Raniganj city in Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal while being taken to court by police following his arrest, in a complaint by the BJP leader.

Videos from the spot showed a crowd hurling eggs and chanting "chor, chor, chor" (thief, thief, thief) as Banerjee was being taken to a police vehicle. Police personnel quickly intervened, brought the situation under control, and safely escorted the TMC leader to court.

Here's the video | Watch

Soumitra Banerjee was arrested based on a complaint by BJP leader Ravi Keshari. He is accused of attacking BJP workers.

Egg thrown at Kunal Ghosh

The incident comes just a day after senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh was targeted in a similar manner outside former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's residence. As he was leaving the residence of Mamata Banerjee a local youth threw an egg at him.

The accused, identified as Chandan, later claimed that he carried out the act due to grievances against the Trinamool Congress.

Ghosh stated that he had gone to Mamata Banerjee's residence to attend a meeting and termed the incident "unfortunate".

Ghosh alleged that those who targeted him were "miscreants from the BJP" and he saved his eye; otherwise, it could have been damaged. He also said that the police were present at that time and did not take any steps.

"I came to Mamata Banerjee's house to attend a meeting. After the meeting, when I was coming out, reporters, like everyday, requested me for an interview. So, I was replying to their questions... At that time, two boys targeted me and threw the egg at me. One of them threw an egg. I saved my eye, otherwise it could have been damaged. Mamata Banerjee gets Z category security, and still this kind of incident occurred near her house; it is very unfortunate," Kunal Ghosh said.

"Do not call it public outrage, they are two miscreants from the BJP. I am not fearing anyone. Police was present at that time and did not take any steps. I gave a complaint to the Police Commissioner and other officials. But, I want to tell one thing that this kind of incident cannot stop me," he added.

The back-to-back incidents come amid continuing political turbulence within the TMC, which has been facing internal dissent, defections, and resignations.

Also Read: Egg thrown at TMC leader Kunal Ghosh outside Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kolkata | VIDEO

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