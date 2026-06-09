June 9, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. West Bengal
  3. TMC leader Jahangir Khan sent to five-day police custody a day after his arrest

TMC leader Jahangir Khan sent to five-day police custody a day after his arrest

Reported ByOnkar Sarkar  Edited ByAnurag Roushan  
Published: ,Updated:

A Bengal court has sent TMC leader Jahangir Khan to five days of police custody in connection with an ongoing investigation. The custodial interrogation is expected to help investigators gather crucial evidence and advance the probe.

Breaking News
Breaking News Image Source : India TV
Kolkata:

A court in West Bengal has remanded Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jahangir Khan to five days of police custody in connection with an ongoing investigation related to "extortion" charges, police said. Khan was produced before the court after his arrest, following which the investigating agency sought his custodial interrogation. After hearing the submissions, the court granted police custody for five days to facilitate further questioning and investigation into the matter.

This is breaking news. More details to be added. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from West Bengal
Jahangir Khan Police Custody Falta West Bengal
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\