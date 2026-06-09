TMC leader Jahangir Khan sent to five-day police custody a day after his arrest

Kolkata:

A court in West Bengal has remanded Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jahangir Khan to five days of police custody in connection with an ongoing investigation related to "extortion" charges, police said. Khan was produced before the court after his arrest, following which the investigating agency sought his custodial interrogation. After hearing the submissions, the court granted police custody for five days to facilitate further questioning and investigation into the matter.

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