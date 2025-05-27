TMC announces Alifa Ahmed as candidate for Kaliganj bypoll on June 19 Alifa Ahmed is the daughter of late Trinamool Congress MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed, whose death in February this year necessitated the by-election.

Nadia (West Bengal):

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday named Alifa Ahmed as its candidate for the Kaliganj Assembly by-election, scheduled to be held on June 19 in West Bengal’s Nadia district. Alifa Ahmed is the daughter of late Trinamool Congress MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed.

"AITC, under the inspiration and guidance of Hon'ble Chairperson Smt.@MamataOfficial, we are pleased to announce the candidate for the upcoming West Bengal Legislative Assembly By-election scheduled for June 19, 2025. Kaliganj candidate (is) Alifa Ahmed," the party posted on X.

Why was by-poll needed?

A by-election to the Kaliganj Assembly seat in West Bengal has been necessitated due to the death of sitting assembly member Nasiruddin Ahamed. Ahamed, popularly known as 'Lal da', was 70.

A veteran leader, Ahamed had represented Kaliganj in the West Bengal Assembly multiple times, winning in 2011 and 2021, with a gap in 2016.

The seat holds political significance, and the ruling party is banking on both the goodwill of the late leader and the fresh appeal of his daughter to retain the constituency.

Following a recent revision of electoral rolls, the Kaliganj assembly constituency has around 2.5 lakh registered voters.

Bypoll schedule

The Election Commission announced on Sunday that a bypoll for the Kaliganj Assembly constituency in West Bengal's Nadia district will take place on June 19. Kaliganj is one of five assembly seats across four states where by-elections are scheduled for that date.

According to the EC, the results will be declared on June 23. The last date to file nominations is June 2, with scrutiny scheduled for June 3. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until June 5.

