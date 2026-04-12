Tight contest expected in Kharagpur Sadar as candidates gear up for West Bengal polls

Kolkata:

Kharagpur Sadar in West Bengal is preparing for a closely fought battle in the upcoming Assembly elections, with major political parties fielding prominent candidates. The constituency is set to vote in the first phase on April 23, making it an important seat to watch.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated Dilip Ghosh, a senior leader and former state unit chief. Ghosh had earlier represented this seat between 2016 and 2019 before moving to national politics. He won the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Medinipur, strengthening his political standing.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has once again put forward Pradip Sarkar, who had contested from the same constituency in the previous Assembly election. Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) has fielded Madhusudan Roy, and the Indian National Congress has chosen Papiya Chakraborty as its candidate.

Kharagpur Sadar demography

According to data from the Election Commission of India, the Kharagpur Sadar constituency had a total of 2,34,672 voters during the 2021 Assembly elections. Among them, 1,15,051 were men and 1,19,604 were women, while 17 voters identified as third gender. The constituency also recorded 1,040 postal votes and had 232 service voters, including 221 men and 11 women.

2021 Election result

Looking back at past results, the BJP secured the seat in 2021 when Hiran Chatterjee won by a margin of 3,771 votes. He received 79,607 votes, defeating TMC’s Pradip Sarkar, who polled 75,836 votes. In the 2016 election, Dilip Ghosh had won the seat for the BJP with a margin of 6,309 votes, defeating Congress candidate Gyan Singh Sohanpal.

Across the state, the Assembly elections will be held in two phases—on April 23 and April 29—covering all 294 constituencies. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, when the final results will be announced.