West Bengal: Third person arrested in Howrah Hospital case involving assault and rape threat to junior doctor With the latest arrest, a total of three persons have been apprehended in connection with the incident which took place in the hospital in Uluberia. A traffic home guard and his neighbour were earlier arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the doctor.

Howrah (West Bengal) :

A third person has been arrested in connection with the alleged assault and rape threat against a junior woman doctor at Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Medical College and Hospital in West Bengal's Uluberia region in Howrah district. The police said the latest arrest was made on Tuesday, bringing the total number of accused in custody to three.

The accused has been identified as Sheikh Samrat, according to a police officer. Earlier, a traffic home guard and his neighbour were arrested based on a complaint filed by the doctor. The incident reportedly occurred on Monday afternoon after a pregnant woman from Kharia Maynapur was admitted to the hospital. During a routine evening check-up, the junior doctor was unable to complete a full physical examination due to the patient's medical complications.

Alleged assault and threats

Initial investigations revealed that following the check-up, the patient's home guard relative and two others confronted the doctor about the patient's condition. "An argument ensued, during which the doctor was allegedly slapped, her arm twisted and subjected to verbal abuse. The accused also allegedly issued threats of rape and warned her of consequences if she left the hospital premises," a police officer said.

Investigation underway

Police said that the probe is underway and further action is expected as the investigation unfolds. Authorities have assured that strict measures will be taken to ensure the safety of hospital staff and address public concerns.

