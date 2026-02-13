Telangana Municipality Election Result: Congress takes massive lead; BRS trails

Kolkata:

The counting of votes is currently underway in 2,582 wards across 116 Municipalities in Telangana. As per the latest trends, the Congress Party seems to be in strong position. The grand old party has so far won more than 900 of 2,582 wards, spanning across 116 municipalities in 32 districts. The BRS is at second position, which registered victory in over 500 wards.

The BJP is has so far amassed 153 wards and as many wards have been won by others. The counting is still underway, with picture becoming more clear.

The high-stakes local body elections in Telangana were held on February 11, with over 52 lakh voters eligible to decide the fate of around 13,000 candidates. However, elections were not conducted in six municipalities as their terms are yet to expire.

The municipalities that went to polls included: Jangaon, Station Ghanpur, Narsampet, Wardhannapet, Parkal, Dornakal, Kesamudram, Mahabubabad, Maripeda, Thorrur, Bhupalpally, Choppandandi, Huzurabad, Jammikunta, Dharmapuri, Jagtiyal, Korutla, Metpalli, Raikal, Sircilla, Vemulavada, Manthani, Peddapalli, Sulthanabad, Edulapuram, Kalluru, Madhira, Sattupalli, Wyra, Aswaraopeta, Yellandu, Adilabad, Bhainsa, Khanapur, Nirmal, Asifabad, Kagaznagar, Bellampally, Chennur, Kyathanpally, Luxettipet, Amangal, Chevella, Ibrahimpatnam, Moinabad, Shadnagar, Shankarpally, Kodangal, Parigi, Tandur, Vikarabad, Aliyabad, Muduchinthalapally, Yellampet, Armur, Bheemgal, Bodhan, and others such as Banswada, Bichkunda, Kamareddy, Yellareddy, Alair, Bhongir, Chotuppal, Mothkur, Pochampally, Yadagirigutta, Huzurnagar, Kodad, Neredcherla, Suryapet, Tirumalagiri, Chandur, Chityal, Devarakonda, Hakiya, Miryalguda, Nandikonda, Cherial, Dubbaka, Gajwel, Husnabad, Andole-Jogipet, Gaddapotharam, Gummadidala, Indresham, Isnapur, Jinnaram, Kohir, Narayankhed, Sadasivapet, Sangareddy, Zaheerabad, Medak, Narsapur, Ramayampet, Thoopran, Bhoothpur, Devarakadra, Kosgi, Maddur, Makthal, Narayanapet, Alampur, Gadwal, Ieeja, Waddepalle, Amarchinta, Atmakur, Kothakota, Pebbair, Wanaparthy, Kalwakurthy, Kollapur, Nagarkurnool, and Mulugu.

The elections were conducted peacefully, with an impressive voter turnout of over 73 per cent.

The previous municipal elections in Telangana were held in 2020, when 2,755 wards across 121 municipalities went to the polls. In the election, the TRS (now BRS) maintained its dominance, winning 1,767 wards. Congress secured 580 wards, BJP won 311, and AIMIM captured 93 wards. The CPI and CPM won 20 and 12 wards, respectively, while other parties and independent candidates collectively won 321 wards.