Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced a proposal to rename the state as 'Paschim Banga', with the state Cabinet approving the move. The proposal is set to be tabled in the Legislative Assembly on December 9, as the government moves ahead with the name-change initiative. The announcement came after a Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Adhikari at the state secretariat in Kolkata on Monday. The proposed name, Paschim Banga, will also be used in English, replacing the current name West Bengal, if the process is eventually approved. The Chief Minister said the proposal would be presented before the Assembly during the winter session, which is scheduled to run from December 4 to 14.

Paschim Banga proposal to be tabled on December 9

CM Adhikari said the state government would formally introduce the name-change proposal in the Assembly on December 9. The winter session, which begins on December 4, will continue until December 14, giving the government an opportunity to take up the resolution during the proceedings.

The proposal was cleared at the Cabinet meeting held at Nabanna, the state secretariat, in Kolkata. The government is now expected to move the resolution in the Assembly as the next step in the process.

Earlier, BJP state president Shamik Bhattacharya had hinted at the possibility of the state being renamed Paschim Banga. He had indicated that a proposal on the issue would soon be brought before the Assembly.

Mamata Banerjee's earlier attempt to rename Bengal

The issue of changing West Bengal's name has been debated for years. During Mamata Banerjee's tenure as Chief Minister, her government had proposed renaming the state 'Bangla'. The proposal was passed by the state Assembly and subsequently sent to the Union Home Ministry for approval. However, it did not receive the Centre's clearance.

The earlier move was driven, among other considerations, by the state's position in alphabetical listings. West Bengal's English name begins with the letter 'W', often placing it towards the end of alphabetical lists at official meetings and other forums. Concerns had been raised over the administrative inconvenience associated with the name.

The proposed name 'Bangla' was intended to address this issue, but the plan did not move forward after the Centre withheld approval. With the new proposal, the state government is now looking at 'Paschim Banga', a name that begins with the letter 'P' in English transliteration, instead of 'West Bengal'.

How many Indian states have been renamed since Independence?

Since Independence, the names of several Indian states have been changed as part of administrative reorganisations, linguistic identity movements and political decisions.

Among the prominent examples cited are:

United Provinces to Uttar Pradesh: Renamed in 1950.

Renamed in 1950. East Punjab to Punjab: The state came to be known as Punjab in 1950.

The state came to be known as Punjab in 1950. Madhya Bharat to Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh emerged following the reorganisation of states.

Madhya Pradesh emerged following the reorganisation of states. Madras to Tamil Nadu: The name was changed in 1969.

The name was changed in 1969. NEFA to Arunachal Pradesh: Arunachal Pradesh received its name in 1972.

Arunachal Pradesh received its name in 1972. Mysore to Karnataka: The state was renamed Karnataka in 1973.

The state was renamed Karnataka in 1973. Orissa to Odisha: The name was changed in 2011.

The name was changed in 2011. Uttaranchal to Uttarakhand: The name was changed in 2007.

The name was changed in 2007. Kerala to Keralam: The Centre approved the proposed name change in 2026.

The proposed renaming of West Bengal to Paschim Banga would add to the list of state name changes in India, although the process would require the necessary approvals beyond the state Cabinet's decision.

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