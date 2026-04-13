Suvendu Adhikari touches UP CM Yogi Adityanath's feet at Bengal rally, video goes viral | WATCH

Kolkata:

A moment at Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) poll rally in West Bengal has grabbed widespread attention after a video of West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari touching the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went viral on social media. The incident took place on Sunday during a public meeting in the Kanthi (Contai) Assembly constituency, where Yogi Adityanath had arrived to campaign ahead of the upcoming state elections.

As Yogi Adityanath reached the stage, Suvendu Adhikari quickly approached him, welcomed him with a saffron scarf, and then lay down to touch his feet in a traditional gesture of respect. Yogi Adityanath was seen immediately lifting Adhikari and holding his hand, acknowledging the gesture before waving towards the audience.

Watch the video here:

Yogi’s dig at TMC in West Bengal

Yogi Adityanath addressed multiple rallies in the state on Sunday. During his address, he hit out at the ruling Trinamool Congress government and accused it of failing to protect Bengal’s culture and law and order.

Yogi also raised concerns over issues like security, cultural identity, and alleged infiltration. He claimed that Bengal needs a “double-engine government” for development and stability, referring to alignment with the central government led by Narendra Modi.

He further alleged restrictions on religious events and criticised recent political remarks about language and identity in the state. Adityanath voiced concern over growing communal tensions and alleged attacks on Hindus in certain regions.

“In places like Malda, Murshidabad, and Birbhum, there is a clear conspiracy to reduce the Hindu population,” he said. He further accused the TMC government of failing to protect Hindu festivals, citing the restrictions imposed on Ram Navami processions.

“The TMC government has prevented Durga Puja celebrations and tries to stop Ram Navami processions. How can this be justified?” he asked. The CM also raised alarm over the growing influence of Bangladeshi infiltrators in Bengal, calling it a ‘demographic conspiracy.’ “The TMC’s aim is clear to change the demographic balance for their own political benefit,” he claimed, accusing the party of promoting appeasement politics and mafia rule.

The elections in West Bengal are scheduled to take place in two phases on April 23 and 29, with results to be announced on May 4.