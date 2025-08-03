Suvendu Adhikari seeks SIR in Bengal, claims '1 crore illegal Rohingya, Bangladeshi Muslims' present The Election Commission conducted the revision of electoral rolls ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar. As many as 65 lakh voters were removed from the voter list in the final draft. The SIR attracted massive outrage as the Opposition alleged it was selectively done at the behest of BJP.

Howrah (West Bengal) :

BJP leader and West Bengal Assembly LoP Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday demanded Bihar-like Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, asserting that there were one crore Rohingya immigrants and Bangladeshi Muslim voters in West Bengal.

Adhikari made this statement while walking along party workers during Kanya Suraksha Yatra in Howrah.

"There are nearly one crore Rohingya immigrants, Bangladeshi Muslim voters, deceased voters, duplicate entries, and fake voters in West Bengal. The Election Commission of India should remove these names to ensure the credibility of the voter list,” he said.

Bihar SIR

The Election Commission conducted the revision of electoral rolls ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar. As many as 65 lakh voters were removed from the voter list in the final draft.

As per the poll body, the number of electors in the state was 7.89 crore as on June 24, 2025, but it has received 7.24 crore enumeration forms (EFs).

The exercise attracted massive outrage as the Opposition alleged the exercise was selectively done at the behest of the BJP. Fervid protests are being held in the Bihar assembly and the Parliament. Several petitions have also been filed in the Supreme Court against the Bihar SIR.

Adhikari’s Kanya Suraksha Yatra

Suvendu Adhikari is holding Kanya Suraksha Yatra in West Bengal seeking safety for women in the state. During this, he also accused Mamata-led TMC of facilitating the entry for infiltrators.

"If you travel across certain parts of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, Birbhum and Malda, you will be stunned to witness the rapid demographic change in vast areas of the state. If we don't act now, the state will have to be rechristened as West Bangladesh. BJP will not let that happen," he said.