Suvendu Adhikari raises Bengali Hindu identity issue, invokes Chinmoy Krishna Das, CPM hits back

Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has once again raised the issue of Bengali Hindu identity, linking it to the situation of jailed Bangladeshi Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. Speaking at the inauguration of a Ganesh Puja festival in Rajarhat-Gopalpur on Saturday, Adhikari said the photographs of Chinmoy Krishna Das attending his mother's funeral after being released on five-hour parole had shaken Sanatanis across the world.

Adhikari said the situation could have been different for Bengali Hindus if Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Swami Pranavanand had not fought for their cause. He alleged that the contributions of the two leaders had deliberately been erased from public memory by the Left Front and Trinamool Congress governments in West Bengal.

'Our situation could have been like Chinmoy Krishna Das'

Referring to Chinmoy Krishna Das, Adhikari said the images of the jailed Bangladeshi saint attending his mother's last rites had deeply affected Sanatanis worldwide.

He said, "If we had not been part of India because of the struggles of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Swami Pranavanand, perhaps our condition today would have been like that of Chinmoy Krishna Das."

Adhikari also referred to his own family's experience during Partition. He said his family originally belonged to an area that is now in Bangladesh and recalled the difficulties faced by his mother, Gayatri Devi.

He said that because she was a Hindu, his mother had to leave her home with her father during Partition and come to India. According to Adhikari, she could take only the clothes she was wearing when the family fled.

Adhikari targets Left Front and TMC

The Chief Minister accused the Left Front and TMC governments of deliberately trying to erase the contribution of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Swami Pranavanand to the movement for a separate homeland for Bengali Hindus.

Adhikari said his government and the BJP wanted to bring back the contribution, tradition and legacy associated with the two leaders.

He also targeted the 34-year rule of the Left Front, alleging that the Left government attempted to distance Bengal from its religious and cultural traditions.

Adhikari claimed that the Left government tried to make people forget the Bengali calendar, religious scriptures, traditions, priests, aarti and pushpanjali. He also alleged that Durga Puja and Mahalaya were subjected to ideological scrutiny.

CPM accuses BJP of 'double standards'

The remarks drew a sharp response from the Communist Party of India (Marxist). CPM leader Kaltan Dasgupta accused the BJP of adopting different standards on minority rights in India and abroad.

Dasgupta said the Left had always stood for minority rights and against majoritarian dominance, irrespective of national borders.

He said, "We in the Left have always stood for minority rights and against majoritarian dominance, whether in Bangladesh, India or Palestine.

Taking aim at the BJP, Dasgupta referred to both Chinmoy Krishna Das and student leader Umar Khalid. He alleged that while Chinmoy Krishna Das was in jail in Bangladesh after being described as anti-national, Umar Khalid was also in jail in India.

Who is Chinmoy Krishna Das?

Chinmoy Krishna Das has been in custody in Bangladesh since November 2024. He is facing a case related to alleged offences against the country. He was recently granted five-hour parole to attend the funeral of his mother, who died the previous week.

Adhikari has repeatedly raised the issue of the condition of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. He had also strongly protested after the killing of Dipu Das in Mymensingh last year, calling for action against those responsible and assurances regarding the safety of Hindus.

Row over Durga Puja traditions

Adhikari also targeted the TMC over what he described as attempts to "Jamatise" Bengal. He cited changes in the timing of idol immersion during the TMC's rule and alleged that traditional Durga Puja practices had been undermined.

He said this year's Durga Puja would be organised according to the traditional Bengali calendar and that immersion would also follow it. He further announced that liquor shops would remain closed on Ashtami.

The comments also triggered a separate exchange with the CPM over the use of the terms "Durga Puja" and "Sharodotsav". Adhikari had criticised Left parties for using "Sharodotsav" instead of "Durga Puja" at their literature stalls near puja pandals.

Sujan Chakraborty hits back

CPM senior leader Sujan Chakraborty criticised Adhikari's remarks, saying the Chief Minister appeared to be trying to decide what people should read and how they should celebrate festivals.

Chakraborty referred to Rabindranath Tagore's "Sharodotsav" and Birendra Krishna Bhadra's "Mahishasura Mardini", arguing that becoming Chief Minister did not give anyone the authority to decide which books people should study or what they should eat.

The CPM has rejected Adhikari's suggestion regarding the terminology used for the festival and said its literature stalls and programmes would continue as they have in previous years.

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