The Supreme Court has issued important directions on appeals arising from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, asking that appeals against the deletion of voters' names be heard first. The court said appeals challenging the inclusion of new names in the electoral rolls could be deferred for the time being.

The top court also directed that appeals filed by voters in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) area whose names have been deleted from the voter list should receive priority, given the upcoming civic elections in the area. The directions are expected to provide relief to voters challenging the removal of their names during the SIR exercise. The court also asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take steps to speed up the disposal of pending appeals by increasing the number of appellate tribunals.

Supreme Court asks Election Commission to increase tribunal numbers

The Supreme Court directed the Election Commission to consult the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court and increase the number of appellate tribunals dealing with SIR-related appeals. The court also asked the poll body to identify suitable locations across different parts of Kolkata where these tribunals could function. The move is aimed at making the appeal process more accessible to voters and reducing dependence on a single location for hearings.

By increasing the number of tribunals and distributing them across the city, the court intends to facilitate quicker disposal of pending cases.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation voters to get priority

The Supreme Court specifically directed that appeals filed by voters from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area against the deletion of their names should be taken up on priority. The direction assumes significance because civic elections are expected to be held in the area. Voters whose names have been removed from the electoral rolls will get priority in having their appeals heard.

The Election Commission had earlier filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court seeking the establishment of one tribunal for every Lok Sabha constituency. It had pointed to the large number of pending appeals arising from the SIR exercise and said additional tribunals were needed to ensure their speedy disposal.

58 lakh names removed from draft voter list

The draft electoral rolls published in December last year saw around 58 lakh names removed from the voter list in West Bengal. According to the figures provided, approximately 24 lakh names were marked as belonging to deceased voters, 19 lakh as shifted, 12 lakh as missing and 1.3 lakh as duplicate entries.

The data also showed that 19,93,087 voters had changed their addresses, with their names appearing in electoral rolls at more than one location. The Election Commission had also identified 1,37,575 voters as "fake", according to the figures cited. The deletions and subsequent appeals have made the SIR exercise a major issue in the state, with voters seeking the restoration of their names in the electoral rolls.

What the Supreme Court's directions mean for voters

The court's directions place appeals against voter deletions ahead of challenges to the inclusion of new names. Voters whose names have been removed will therefore have their cases considered first, while appeals against new inclusions will remain deferred for now.

The priority given to Kolkata Municipal Corporation voters is particularly significant because of the upcoming civic polls. The proposed increase in appellate tribunals is also expected to help address the backlog of SIR-related appeals.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also read:

Suvendu govt to table proposal to rename West Bengal as Paschim Banga on December 9