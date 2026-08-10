Supreme Court allows Abhishek Banerjee's foreign trip for eye treatment, sets aside Calcutta HC order

Kolkata:

The Supreme Court has granted permission to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee to travel abroad for three weeks for eye treatment, setting aside Calcutta HC order. The TMC MP is required to provide the police with all relevant details, including his foreign address and flight information—two days prior to his departure.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V. Mohana has directed that Banerjee must use only his diplomatic passport while traveling abroad. He is required to provide the investigating agency with details of his entire itinerary and information regarding his place of stay overseas.

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Abhishek Banerjee, stated that he currently holds only a diplomatic passport which will help Indian embassies abroad to monitor his activities. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, representing the West Bengal government, opposed the request for permission to travel abroad. He pointed out that there are 16 cases pending against Abhishek Banerjee and expressed apprehension that he might not return after going abroad. In response, Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that every individual has the right to travel abroad and the right to choose their own medical treatment. The Court also noted that the case in question relates solely to an election speech.

Why did Calcutta HC deny permission for foreign trip for eye treatment?



Earlier, a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court denied permission to TMC MP to travel abroad for eye treatment. The single-judge bench noted that multiple separate cases are pending at the Bidhannagar Police Station; the situation would have been different had there been only one case. The court observed that there would be no impediment to undergoing the medical treatment, whether in Kolkata or outside the state, however, Banerjee cannot leave India without permission.

The court earlier on July 20 observed that Banerjee can be permitted to go aboard for medical treatment only if his treatment could not be done here. The court suggested Banerjee to consult doctors at SSKM and if the medical board gives consent for medical treatment abroad, then court has no issue to provide overseas travel permit.

Also Read:

Abhishek Banerjee denied permission for abroad eye treatment; here's what Calcutta HC said