Taking a swipe at the Left and erstwhile Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for allegedly creating a atmosphere against Hindu practices in West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Tuesday that the youth would play a crucial role in strengthening the Sanatani values in the state.

Participating in a mega Hanuman Chalisa recitation programme at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader lambasted former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, claiming that she always opposed Hindu traditions, including the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Adhikari also targeted the Left bloc, and claimed that the communists had always opposed the observance of Hindu rituals and traditions during their 35-year rule in West Bengal.

Adhikari says youth to build 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047

"The youth will defeat forces that disregard Sanatani culture and are trying to create trouble across the country," Adhikari, an aide-turned-foe of Banerjee, said. "The Left were atheists and opposed to Sanatan Dharma. They never raised slogans in the name of any deity. The TMC, meanwhile, had put Goddess Kali in a prison van. Such things will no longer be tolerated."

The chief minister said Hindus in Bengal can now openly practice their rituals.

"This is your government. Seeing so many young people here shows their enthusiasm for practicing their faith. It is this generation that will build a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 and establish India as a 'Vishwaguru'," he said.

The grand Hanuman Chalisa programme

Adhikari made the remarks while attending a grand Hanuman Chalisa recitation programme in the West Bengal capital. The event, which Adhikari attended as a chief guest, was organised by Sanatan Vaibhav, Ramananda Mission and Maharaja Agrasen Dham.

He said another mega Hanuman Chalisa recitation programme would take place on December 29 at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, which would also be attended by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Yoga guru Ram Dev.

Further, he also announced that a nine-day religious event, featuring a 1,008-kund yajna and a Sanatan Mahasabha, would be held in Kolkata from January 16 to 24.

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