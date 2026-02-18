Sreerampur Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners and party-wise candidates

Kolkata:

The Sreerampur Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 186 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Left front are the main parties in the state. The Sreerampur Assembly constituency comes under the Sreerampur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2021 assembly polls, Sudipto Roy of the Trinamool Congress defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kabir Shankar Bose by a margin of 23,433 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Kalyan Banerjee won from the Sreerampur Lok Sabha with a margin of 1,74,830 votes by defeating Kabir Shankar Bose of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Sreerampur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Sreerampur Assembly constituency is a part of the Hooghly district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,52,758 voters in the Sreerampur constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,31,087 were male and 1,21,669 were female voters. Two voters belonged to the third gender. 1451 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sreerampur in 2021 was 576 (543 men and 33 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Sreerampur constituency was 2,30,977. Out of this, 1,21,924 voters were male, 1,09,051 were female. Two voters belonged to a third gender. There were 715 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Sreerampur in 2016 was 533 (405 men and 128 women).

Sreerampur Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Sreerampur Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Sreerampur Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Sreerampur Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Sudipto Roy won the Sreerampur seat with a margin of 23,433 votes. He polled 93,021 votes. Roy defeated BJP candidate Kabir Shankar Bose, who got 69,588 votes.



In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Sudipto Roy won the Sreerampur seat with a margin of 9,907 votes. He polled 74,995 votes. Congress candidate Subhankar Sarkar got 65,088 votes and was the runner-up.

Sreerampur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Sudipto Roy (Trinamool Congress)

2016: Sudipto Roy (Trinamool Congress)

2011: Sudipto Roy (Trinamool Congress)

2009 by-election: Sudipto Roy (Trinamool Congress)

2006: Ratna De Nag (Trinamool Congress)

2001: Ratna De Nag (Trinamool Congress)

1996: Jyoti Chowdhury (Congress)

1991: Arun Kumar Goswami (Congress)

1987: Arun Kumar Goswami (Congress)

1982: Arun Kumar Goswami (Congress)

1977: Kamal Krishna Bhattacharya (CPM)

1972: Gopal Das Nag (Congress)

1971: Gopal Das Nag (Congress)

1969: Panchu Gopal Bhaduri (CPI)

1967: Gopal Das Nag(Congress)

1962: Panchu Gopal Bhaduri (CPI)

1957: Panchu Gopal Bhaduri (CPI)

Sreerampur Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Sreerampur Assembly constituency was 1,88,378. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Sreerampur Assembly elections was 1,71,331.