SIT formed to probe stampede that killed 19 in Kolkata's Chorbagan, report due in three months

Kolkata:

The West Bengal government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on October 17. The team will be headed by retired Justice Anindita Roy Saraswati and has been directed to submit its report within three months.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Agrawal on October 21, the SIT was constituted in consultation with the Calcutta High Court. The investigation will examine the circumstances leading to the stampede, including crowd management arrangements, weather conditions, entry and exit routes, CCTV footage and possible administrative lapses.

The role of the police, municipal corporation, fire services and other agencies involved in arrangements at the venue will also come under scrutiny. The team is expected to examine the available evidence and assess whether there were shortcomings in crowd control, coordination or safety arrangements that contributed to the incident.

What happened at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal?

The stampede occurred on the evening of October 17 at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata during Durga Puja celebrations. The incident took place amid heavy rain and a surge in the number of people gathered outside the pandal. At least 19 people had died, and 25 others were injured in the initial assessment of the tragedy. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had said that an announcement made by the organisers was followed by a rush among visitors, contributing to the incident. A police officer also said that people waiting outside the pandal moved forward as rain began, and some fell on the road, triggering the stampede.

The incident raised questions about crowd management, the arrangements made for visitors and the coordination between the organisers and the authorities responsible for public safety.

Crowd management, CCTV footage under scrutiny

The newly constituted SIT will examine crowd management arrangements at the pandal, including the entry and exit points and the movement of visitors during the rush. Weather conditions at the time of the incident will also be part of the investigation. CCTV footage is expected to form an important part of the inquiry, along with other available evidence. The team will examine the roles of the police, municipal corporation, fire services and other agencies to determine whether any lapses occurred before or during the stampede.

The inquiry will also look into the administrative arrangements at the venue and whether the measures in place were adequate to manage the crowd. The order does not establish responsibility for the incident, and the investigation is expected to examine the available evidence before concluding.

SIT to submit findings within three months

The SIT has been given three months to complete its investigation and submit its report. Its findings are expected to address the circumstances surrounding the stampede and identify any lapses established during the inquiry. The formation of the team marks the latest step in the investigation into the tragedy at the north Kolkata Durga Puja pandal. By examining the arrangements made by organisers and the roles played by the different agencies, the inquiry will seek to establish how the incident unfolded and whether failures in crowd management or administration contributed to the loss of life.

The team will proceed with its investigation under the terms laid down in the government order issued on October 21.

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