SIR sparks unrest in Bengal as BLOs stage intense protest in Kolkata, attempt to enter EC office | WATCH

Kolkata:

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list ordered by the Election Commission led to chaos on Monday, both inside Parliament and on the streets. While the Opposition created an uproar in Parliament, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) took to the streets in West Bengal. Protests intensified in Kolkata and other parts of the state as hundreds of BLOs gathered outside the Election Commission office and attempted to breach its premises during their demonstration.

Why are BLOs protesting

According to available information, the demonstrators belong to the BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee. They are demanding better working conditions for BLOs. The committee has accused the administration of putting excessive pressure on them during the SIR process. Reports claim that at least five BLOs have died since the SIR exercise began.

BJP counters the protest

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a strong counterattack over the ongoing BLO demonstrations in Kolkata. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that it was not BLOs but TMC cadres who were leading the protests. BJP leader Agnimitra Paul added that while Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claims the SIR will shake the country, Bengal will instead shake the foundations of her government in the 2026 elections.

SIR numbers in West Bengal

The voter verification process began on November 4 across nine states and three Union Territories. In West Bengal, the Election Commission has already distributed forms to 7,65,52,000 voters out of the total 7,65,52,000. Meanwhile, more than 7,29,93,000voter details have been digitised. The state has also added over 1.41 crore voters in the last eleven years, while nearly 62 lakh names have been removed from the voter list. The SIR exercise is taking place just ahead of the upcoming elections, adding to the political tension.

Election Commission Extends Deadline

Amid the escalating controversy, the Election Commission extended the SIR deadline by one week. Forms will now be accepted until December 11 instead of December 4 across the nine states and three Union Territories. The draft list will be released on December 16 instead of December 9. The final voter list will be published on February 14, 2026, replacing the earlier date of February 7, 2026.

