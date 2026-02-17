Shibpur Assembly Polls 2026: Seat profile, past winners and party-wise candidates

Kolkata:

The Shibpur Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 172 of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and the Left front are the main parties in the state. The Shibpur Assembly constituency comes under the Howrah Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2021 assembly polls, Manoj Tiwary of the Trinamool Congress defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rathin Chakrabarty by a margin of 32,603 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Prasun Banerjee won from the Howrah Lok Sabha with a margin of 1,69,442 votes by defeating Rathin Chakraborty of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Shibpur Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in West Bengal was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002. The Shibpur Assembly constituency is a part of the Howrah district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,33,676 voters in the Shibpur constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,17,327 were male and 1,16,342 were female voters. Seven voters belonged to the third gender. 797 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Shibpur in 2021 was 85 (83 men and 2 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Shibpur constituency was 2,16,988. Out of this, 1,10,814 voters were male, 1,06,172 were female. Two voters belonged to a third gender. There were 92 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Shibpur in 2016 was 94 (68 men and 26 women).

Shibpur Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Shibpur Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Shibpur Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Shibpur Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Manoj Tiwary won the Shibpur seat with a margin of 32,603 votes. He polled 92,372 votes. Tiwary defeated BJP candidate Rathin Chakrabarty, who got 59,769 votes.



In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly Elections, Trinamool Congress candidate Jatu Lahiri won the Shibpur seat with a margin of 27,014 votes. He polled 88,076 votes. AIFB candidate Jagannath Bhattacharyya got 61,062 votes and was the runner-up.

Shibpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Manoj Tiwary (Trinamool Congress)

2016: Jatu Lahiri (Trinamool Congress)

2011: Jatu Lahiri (Trinamool Congress)

2006: Jagannath Bhattacharya (AIFB)

2001: Jatu Lahiri (Trinamool Congress)

1996: Jatu Lahiri (Congress)

1991: Jatu Lahiri (Congress)

1987: Satyendra Nath Ghose (AIFB)

1982: Kanailal Bhattacharyya (AIFB)

1977: Kanailal Bhattacharyya (AIFB)

1972: Mrigendra Mukherjee (Congress)

1971: Hari Sadhan Mitra (CPI)

1967: Mrityunjoy Banerjee (Congress)

Shibpur Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Shibpur Assembly constituency was 1,82,319. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Shibpur Assembly elections was 1,69,994.