Sandeshkhali case: Suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh's ED custody extended till April 13

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Shahjahan Sheikh has been accused of sexual violence and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali village in West Bengal.

A sessions court in Kolkata has extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh till April 13 in the Sandeshkhali ED assault case. Earlier on Sunday, the probe agency questioned Sheikh regarding his involvement in a land grab case. During the interrogation, the ED uncovered several illegal financial transactions related to the shrimp import and export business.

Two ECIRs filed against Sheikh

Consequently, the ED lodged two Enforcement Case Information Reports (ECIR) against him. One of the ECIRs pertains to corruption in the Public Distribution System (PDS), with the information originating from a letter penned by Jyotiprioryo Mallik, the former Bengal food minister. The other one was filed in regard to unlawful dealings in export-import transactions. This ECIR has allegations of forcible land acquisition.

Earlier, the suspended TMC leader was sent to judicial custody in the Sandeshkhali Enforcement Directorate assault case. Before that, on the directive of the Calcutta High Court, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Kolkata Police handed custody of Sheikh to the CBI. After allegedly evading capture for nearly two months, the suspended TMC leader was apprehended by the West Bengal Police on February 29.

Sheikh will definitely be punished: BJP leader

Last week, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Agnimitra Paul said that Sheikh will definitely be punished for his actions but "what punishment will be given to West Bengal Chief Minister" Mamata Banerjee as she was aware of the acts being committed by TMC leader in Sandeshkhali. "Criminals like Sheikh Shahjahan will be punished for sure but I would like to ask what punishment will be given to the CM who keeps motivating for these exploitations by remaining silent?" Paul asked.

It should be mentioned here that the women of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district have accused Sheikh and his aides of grave excesses and atrocities. Multiple women on the island accused Shajahan and his aides of "land-grab and sexual assault" under coercion.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: ED arrests Sandeshkhali-accused Sheikh Shahjahan in land-grabbing case